Today's Wordle answer #336: Saturday, May 21

Have you been searching for the Wordle May 21 (336) answer? I got distracted today, I spent too long thinking of "worthy" words to use as guesses when 'STONE' or "FRUIT" would have been just as helpful. One day I'll remember this is a puzzle and not a test, but not today.

There's a good chance you've already breezed through today's challenge and stopped by to check out our Wordle archive instead—be my guest. I'm here to help, no matter why you're here. I can offer you a little clue, the full answer, and if you've never played Wordle before I'd be happy to teach you.

Wordle May 21: A helpful hint

Today's word can be used for everything from broken-down cars to messy bar brawls and small fragments of a larger whole. You might even see this associated with some sort of metal that is worth more to a dealer melted down than left as it is.

Today's Wordle 336 answer

Let me help you save your win streak. The answer to the May 21 (336) Wordle is SCRAP.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.