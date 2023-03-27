Wordle hint and answer #646: Monday, March 27

However you'd like to play today's Wordle (opens in new tab), you'll find hints and tips below designed to help. We've got general advice for newcomers looking to improve their daily game, today's answer in big, bold letters if you're struggling, and a helpful clue written just for the March 27 (646) game.

For a few guesses, today's Wordle looked like it might be unsalvageable, just a messy scramble of yellows and one green that made no sense—until it all did. It was something of a relief to see the Wordle answer pop up immediately after that classic "lightbulb" moment.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, March 27

You might not want to think about animal excrement while solving your Wordle, but I'm afraid you'll have to today. This particular term is used specifically for bird and bat poo, and contains three different vowels.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #646 Wordle answer?

Here's the word you've been waiting for. The answer to the March 27 (646) Wordle is GUANO.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 26: UNTIE

UNTIE March 25: VOTER

VOTER March 24: GROUT

GROUT March 23: STAID

STAID March 22: DUVET

DUVET March 21: TOUGH

TOUGH March 20: GLOVE

GLOVE March 19: CREDO

CREDO March 18: YACHT

YACHT March 17: MEALY

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.