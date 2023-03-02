Wordle hint and answer #621: Thursday, March 2

Audio player loading…

Turn those unruly yellows into winning green letters with our daily Wordle (opens in new tab) help. Keep scrolling, and you'll find everything from general advice designed to help you squeeze the most use out of every guess, a helpful clue for the March 2 (621) puzzle, and if you're out of ideas, time, or patience, you'll find the answer to today's Wordle just below that.

I had an unremarkable but not worthless open today, only to make a total mess of things on my third guess—that'll teach me to attempt Wordle first thing in the morning. Luckily I did pull it back in the end, but that was a lot closer than it had to be.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, March 2

Here's today's clue: any object that is currently higher than something below could be described as being _____ it. A plane flying over the clouds, for example. The same word is also used when talking about someone who feels they are too good for a "lower" task, or superior to another person. You'll need to find three different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 621 answer?

You're almost there. The answer to the March 2 (621) Wordle is ABOVE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 1: MOOSE

MOOSE February 28: POLKA

POLKA February 27: WORSE

WORSE February 26: SYRUP

SYRUP February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

VAGUE February 22: RIPER

RIPER February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.