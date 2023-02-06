Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #597, February 6

Audio player loading…

Solve today's Wordle your way with our extensive range of helpful hints and daily clues, or improve your game in general with our guides and archives. Don't worry if you're one guess away from Wordle oblivion and just need the answer in a hurry—the answer to the February 6 (597) puzzle is just below.

Well, that was different. It turns out I had the right letters in the right order… the only problem was they were in exactly the wrong place. I should've taken a step back and really thought about the options I had, but I chose to waste a few guesses blundering about instead.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, February 6

The answer to today's Wordle is nice and simple, so try not to overthink it. If you finished a race behind eighth place and in front of tenth you'd be in…?

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 597 answer?

All the greens you need are right here. The answer to the February 6 (597) Wordle is NINTH.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 5: DANCE

DANCE February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

TASTY February 2: SHIRK

SHIRK February 1: SCOLD

SCOLD January 31: CROSS

CROSS January 30: CRAVE

CRAVE January 29: FISHY

FISHY January 28: FLIRT

FLIRT January 27: WORRY

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.