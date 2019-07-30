Wolfenstein: Youngblood update kills the unlimited coins cheat

Wolfenstein: Youngblood lets you do a bit of shopping between killing Nazis, spending either coins collected throughout the game or premium gold bars on skins, upgrades and more. Last week, players discovered they could bypass searching for coins or spending real cash on gold bars, using Cheat Engine to give them all the in-game currency they needed. Not surprisingly, it's been nipped in the bud pretty quickly.

Reddit user Calibrono, who originally drew attention to the unlimited coin cheat, reports that it no longer works, and others have discovered the same. This is down to a recent hotfix deployed specifically to remove the exploit. So it looks like it's back to earning coins the hard way. Luckily, Wolfenstein doesn't appear to be too stingy.

Using Cheat Engine is a breach of the EULA, which covers cheats, bots, hacks and mods, so it's not advised even if it was still working in this case. It's a shame, though, that the inclusion of microtransactions and live service nonsense means conventional cheats that used to appear in every game are increasingly rare. If I want to skip the grind—I have to work for my coins in my real job already—just let me, Bethesda. You're not my mum.

Something similar recently happened in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Ubisoft released a quest creation tool that enterprising players quickly started using to generate lots of XP and cash in a second, no work required. XP and cash boosts are sold in the store, though, so Ubisoft quickly put a stop to the farming quests.