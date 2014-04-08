Wolfenstein: The New Order trailer leaves you nowhere to run

In what must be the most incongruously violent use of Martha and the Vandellas since The Warriors, the latest Wolfenstein trailer is giving B.J. Blazkowicz "nowhere to run". (See also: "nowhere to hide"). That's because the entire world is now ruled by Nazis—something the game's non-Nazis are none too happy about. Cue explosions, violence, extreme refereeing, and a gun that disintegrates people into blood mist.

You can find out more about the game by reading Chris's hands-on preview . Wolfenstein: The New Order is due out this May. Just don't accidentally buy the version that doesn't include the game .