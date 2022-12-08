Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update given Nvidia DLSS 3 frame-gen upgrade

Audio player loading…

We're less than a week from the 14 December launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update (opens in new tab). Now comes news that it will fully support Nvidia's DLSS 3 (opens in new tab) upscaling and frame-rate speedifyin' tech including frame generation.

DLSS 3 support arrives in part courtesy of a new Nvidia GeForce Game Ready (opens in new tab) graphics driver which also supports Portal with RTX and Jurassic World Evolution 2. Clearly, you are nothing in this games business if not part of a major franchise.

Image 1 of 4 Henry's black leather look comes to The Witcher 3 as reward for completing a new quest. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) The next-gen update includes full Chinese voice acting for the first time. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Same for Korean VO. CDPR marked the new language support with some bonus gear. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) (Not pictured) A new menu toggle gives every Nilfgaardian the Netflix ballsack armor. Blessed. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Anywho, from a graphics tech perspective the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gets a load of new goodies beyond the DLSS 3 shizzle.

There's ray-traced ambient occlusion, RTX Global Illumination for more immersive and realistic outdoor ray-traced lighting, ray-traced shadows and reflections, plus high-res textures all round.

From a content perspective, the update includes a new Netflix-inspired quest, new Geralt equipment and new outfits for Dandelion and also Nilfgaardian soldiers, again all inspired by the live-action Netflix series. It's a multi-genre, mega-franchise, global-illuminated cross-pollinationgasm. Huzzah!

A range of other tweaks arrive with the next-gen update including various community-made mods, fixes for existing quests, a new in-game camera mode, a quick sign casting option, map filtering, and a way to hide that darned minimap.

As mentioned, today also sees the release of Portal with RTX (opens in new tab) , a prettified, ray-traced update of Valve's seminal puzzle-platform epic, along with Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion (opens in new tab).

The latter gets DLSS 3 support to, as well as a range of new features, including attacking and eating behaviors for smaller species, five campaign levels now available to play as challenge maps, a range of new skin and pattern colors for select dinosaur variants, and a range of Quality of Life enhancements.

What more could you ask for from the add-on to the sequel of the evolution version of a game franchise inspired by a film based on a novel of the very same name? Well, quite. Over and out.