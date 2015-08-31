Witcher 3 expansion is coming soon, and so is 'good news' about Gwent

I really miss The Witcher 3. It's one of those rare games that I kinda want to live inside. I don't really mind that rabid wolves and drowners roam around every corner. It's kinda like that here in Sydney, too. So it comes as welcome news that CD Projekt RED is drawing close to completing the long-awaited Heart of Stone expansion, which is due in October. According to DualShockers, the studio's Travis Currit says "it's almost ready".

That little tidbit was captured at PAX, which is happening in Seattle right now. During another panel, senior writer Jakub Szamalek mentioned that there is "some good news for Gwent players coming up". That presumably doesn't include a much-asked-for standalone edition of the game, as when asked about that Szamalek said he'd talk to his colleagues about it. No, this "good news" about Gwent must mean something else.

Whatever the case, the recently released NG+ DLC is definitely not the last word on Geralt, especially since CD Projekt intends to support the game well into 2016, after which they'll hopefully broach the topic of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cheers, IGN.