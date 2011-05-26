Witcher 2 patch 1.1 delayed

CD Projekt were planning to release the first major patch for the Witcher 2 yesterday , but an unexpected problem has delayed the launch. A message on The Witcher 2 site tells the story. "The good news is that the patch is ready. The bad news is that we have encountered some problems with the server infrastructure, making downloading DLCs impossible." There's no revised date for the patch, yet. "We will update you when we know more," reads the official announcement. The patch notes promise to make significant performance improvements of up to 30% for owners of the retail edition.