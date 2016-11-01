Winter is coming to Forza Horizon 3, but first it's getting six new cars

The Australian open world racer Forza Horizon 3 is getting six new cars in the Alpinestars Car Pack. Available as part of the Car Pass or for individual purchase at $7, the pack includes access to the 2017 Acura NSX, 1998 Nissan Silvia K's, 1990 Mazda Savannah RX-7, 1967 Ford Falcon XR GT, 2916 Dodge Viper ACR, 2016 BMW M4 GTS, and 1979 Talbot Lotus Sunbeam.

We're still collecting and decorating all the cars from the base game, but more is never a bad thing, especially in a racing game we hold in such high regard.

Later this year, we'll have another excuse with the release of Forza Horizon 3's first expansion pack. Details are slim on exactly what it contains, but snowy road conditions are definitely on the list. We'll know for sure when it releases sometime this year, but if you can't wait, the first two expansions are available for preorder at $35, and if you own the Ultimate Edition, you get $10 shaved off the top if you order by the end of the year.

Our advice: just go drive through some poor Australian farmer's crops for the next few months until we get more information.