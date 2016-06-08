WildStar will be available on Steam this week

WildStar made the awkward transition from a subscription-based MMO to a free-to-play one last year, but it appears to have paid off: people are still playing and talking it, thanks in part to the recent Destination Arcterra expansion. When Carbine Studios announced these changes it also pointed to an eventual Steam release, and as it turns out, that is happening this week.

June 9 is the precise date for the launch, and to celebrate the studio is offering new bundles through the Steam page (though similar bundles will be available through the in-game store too, if you don't run the game in Steam). These will include "some boosts and bonuses" in addition to cosmetics, mounts, pets and more, as well as Signature time – a monthly subscription period which offers a bunch of benefits outlined here.

If you haven't tried the MMO before, it's well worth doing so. Phil Savage liked it back when it released in 2014, writing that "clever questing and a stand-out combat system make for an entertaining MMO that's as large as it is full of character". For a good read on Carbine's efforts to smoothly transition to a free-to-play model, look no further.