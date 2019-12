Revealed in last week's class round-up trailer , Carbine Studios' latest DevSpeak video details the last of their WildStar character class reveals: The Engineer. Unlike real world engineers, this one has particle firing heavy weapons, robots and a mech suit. At least, let's hope that's unlike real engineers. (Note to self: find out what engineers are plotting.)

With that, we've had the full WildStar class tour. If you missed any, see the other five class videos below.