Wildstar megaservers to launch later this week

Following promises earlier this year Carbine Studios will begin rolling out two megaservers for Wildstar on October 15, the studio announced today. Based in North America and Europe, each region will get a server for PvE and PvP. PvP realms will move to Warhound in North America or Luminai in the EU, while PvE teams will move to Entity in North America or Jabbit in EU.

All characters will automatically transfer, with the exception of those below level 3 who have not logged in for 30 days. No changes will be made to guilds, arena teams, circles, mail and auction items. The only drastic change will be to names, with Carbine introducing surnames to reduce the likelihood of duplicates. The player will be prompted to choose a surname upon logging in.

Meanwhile, duplicate names for Guilds will grant priority to the oldest Guild, with the younger automatically prompted to change name upon logging in. All realms will be down for maintenance on October 15 at 5AM PT for up to 24 hours, with one free day granted to all players as compensation.