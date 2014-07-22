Wildstar trailer reveals Sabotage update, brings new PvP Battleground

What's next for Wildstar? After the bio-terror of the Strain update, Ultradrop 2: Sabotage is based more on the act of hitting fellow players with sharp weapons, or shooting fellow players with laser pistols... Or, as shown by the new DevSpeak video, exploding fellow players with sabotage-enabling bombs.

So listen up, 'cause you can't say nothing: Sabotage is the new Battleground—a 15-a-side PvP map. The objective here is to destroy the enemy's core, done by capturing uplinks to call in airstrikes, or by planting bombs. Those bombs are transported by players, and so can just as easily be used on grouped up opponents—anything detonated adds points to your team's total.

Don't worry if you're not into PvP, Carbine say the next content drop is designed for PvE players.

For more details, head to the Sabotage micro-site .