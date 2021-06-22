Why put up with a tiny PC screen when this huge 48-inch OLED TV is the ideal Prime Day gaming monitor?

The pleasantly sized 48-inch 4K LG CX OLED TV, aka one of the best TVs for PC gaming, is on sale for $1,300 at Best Buy, $200 off its retail price. While not as big as the 77-inch model (which is $300 off, by the way), the 48-incher is still pretty good-sized for anyone ambitious enough to put this on the desk to replace their minuscule gaming monitor.

In our review of the LG CX, we called it the new gold standard for OLED gaming, and we still stand by that statement. This 48-inch OLED TV makes for the perfect TV for PC gaming. In addition, it was the first LG TV that supported 4K resolution at 120Hz with G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility. Even though more premium TVs have arrived with support 4K/120Hz, last year's LG CX 48 OLED TV still hangs with the competition because of its gorgeous picture quality and deep blacks.

Of course, to take advantage of what the CX offers, you should make sure your gaming rig has the best GPU for the job—it's a good fit if you managed to snag yourself a new graphics card or one of those fancy new consoles. And if you're one of those unlucky souls still waiting on a video card, you can enjoy streaming some good-looking 4K HDR content as you catch up on your Netflix queue.

You should remember that burn-in is possible with OLED TVs, which happens if the same image sits on-screen for too long. An easy fix is to set a screensaver every 45 minutes or turn off the display when you're not using it to be on the safe side. That still shouldn't stop you from tossing away your crappy old TV and replacing it with this bad boy, though.

LG CX OLED | 48-inch | 4K | webOS | $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

With an OLED screen, HDMI 2.1 connections, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and a native 120Hz refresh rate, the LG CX is getting closer to being the perfect PC gaming TV. And at 48-inches it means you get a tight pixel pitch at 4K too.View Deal