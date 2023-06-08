Whoopi Goldberg lambasts Blizzard for not releasing Diablo 4 on Mac: 'This really pissed me off!'

In a video reminiscent of a recorded speech from an exiled political leader, Whoopi Goldberg has criticised Blizzard for not releasing Diablo 4 on her "favourite gaming system": the Mac.

In a clip posted to Instagram yesterday, seemingly shot in Goldberg's cavernous armoury of shoes, the actress and comedian made clear that, although there are more pressing crises affecting mankind right now, she was a little miffed at Diablo 4's sudden absence from Apple platforms. She castigated Blizzard for not giving sufficient warning to Mac users that—unlike Diablo 3—Diablo 4 wouldn't be available on any desktop platform but Windows. "I use Apple computers, that's what I've always used to play Diablo," said Goldberg, "and suddenly now Diablo 4 is not available to me on my Apple computer!"

"I already bought Diablo 4!" lamented Goldberg, before imploring Blizzard to do Apple fans a solid: "Blizzard Entertainment, this is Whoopi, you know much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play, allow us to play on the Apple! Take Diablo 4 and let us do it and have a great time!"

She's not asking for much, in fairness, she even says she'd be okay with it if Diablo 5 wasn't on her beloved Mac, so long as she knew about it ahead of time. "When you do the next launch, then you can say to everybody 'We're not gonna have you playing if you're an Apple person who is not gonna change to something else'". But Goldberg apparently only realised D4 wouldn't run on her Mac after she bought it and tried to boot it up. "I'm telling you, this really pissed me off!" chuckled the actress.

Goldberg's plea has already got a response, although not the promise to immediately port Diablo 4 to Mac that she might have hoped for. Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson tweeted his surprise at the sight of the actress complaining at Blizzard on Instagram.

I did not have "Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram" on my #DiabloIV launch bingo card.June 7, 2023

I suspect Whoopi Goldberg has enough cash squirrelled away to afford a gaming laptop, if I'm honest, but I sympathise with her plight anyway. As someone who (whisper it) only has a MacBook for all my portable computing needs, I've enjoyed more than a few evenings away from home playing Diablo 3 on the thing.

Plus, while you and I might understand why Blizzard decided not to dedicate the resources necessary to make a Mac port for D4, Whoopi Goldberg probably isn't the only Mac user out there baffled as to why Blizzard has pulled a rug out from under them.

Maybe they don't have to worry, though. If Apple's Proton-esque compatibility tech catches on, maybe Mac users will be able to enjoy games like Diablo on their iThings without companies like Blizzard having to do much work at all. If not, well, maybe Whoopi would like Death Stranding?