What to expect from the Apex Legends Season 1 battle pass

Apex Legends' wildly successful launch saw 10 million players in 72 hours, and Respawn Entertainment plans to keep them around with a seasonal structure built around the Apex Legends battle pass. The first four seasons are already in the works according to the Apex Legends year one roadmap, each of which will each usher in new challenges, cosmetics, legends, and items. But it's the season one battle pass that'll likely contain the best goodies of all.

Details are still scant on exactly what Apex Legends' first battle pass will contain, but we're guessing it'll look pretty similar to Fortnite and PUBG's. With that in mind and a smidgen of info from the official Apex Legends FAQ to work with, here's everything we know about the Apex Legends season one battle pass so far.

When does the season one Apex Legends battle pass release?

There's no set release date, but the year one roadmap indicates a March release for the Apex Legends season one battle pass.

How much does the Apex Legends battle pass cost?

No price has been announced for the Apex Legends season one battle pass. Expect it to fall somewhere near other popular battle royale games. Fortnite and PUBG's are both $10, and it's likely Apex Legends will follow suit.

What's in the Apex Legends battle pass?

All we know is that the battle pass rewards will be limited to exclusive seasonal cosmetic items and Apex Packs. New legends and items will be released during the course of each season as well, but will not be attached to the battle pass.

How does the Apex Legends battle pass work?

We don't know yet, but we'd also bet that it hews pretty close to Fortnite's model. Fortnite's battle pass consists of 100 tiers of cosmetic rewards, from player icons to skins and menu music. Respawn's Apex Legends FAQ says that its battle pass will also contain "around 100 different rewards."

In Fortnite, each tier is unlocked by earning battle stars, points earned upon completion of weekly challenges introduced as part of the battle pass. Players have the length of a season—Apex seasons will last around three months, according to Respawn—to obtain the rewards within.