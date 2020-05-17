What did you play last week?

Christopher Livingston has been playing Super Mega Baseball 3 and loving the franchise mode, which adds a bit more management and player-development. I wonder if the simulation is robust enough you could go full Moneyball? Either way, here's hoping Chris's team the Owlbears do well. Hoot growl!

Ian Evenden has been playing Before We Leave, a peaceful sci-fi 4X game where pollution and hungry space whales and a lack of roads are the big problems you face, rather than invading alien armies or the like. It seems like a gentle alternative to other games in the genre, even if as Ian notes it can get a bit twee at times.

Emma Davies is still trying to beat the 100 baby challenge in The Sims 4, and that's why she is at war with the toddlers. We have always been at war with the toddlers. In the grim darkness of the far future there is only war, with the toddlers. War is hell, with the etc.

Andy Kelly has been playing Mýrdalssandur, Iceland, an exploration game set in the place it's named after. You've got a camera, but where a game like Firewatch encourages you to take photos of whatever you like, here the goal is to recreate a collection of shots by finding the right locations and angles so you can unlock an extra area. As someone who agonized over what was worth photographing in Firewatch, this seems more relaxing.

Phil Savage has been playing Destiny 2, except not really, because the current event is so tedious that players are giving up on it. You can insert your own joke here about how boring something has to be that even Destiny players think it's too much.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

I've been playing DOOM, inspired to go back and finally finish it so I can start the sequel and then enjoy complaining about Doom Eternal like everyone else. DOOM sure is a fun arena shooter, but I could do without all the jumping that goes on in between the murder rooms. I died to bottomless pits way more than I died to demons.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing Deep Rock Galactic or Terraria? Did you grab GTA 5 since it's free? Let us know!