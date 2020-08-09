What did you play last week?

Rachel Watts has been playing Windbound, an island-hopping survival sim. It sounds like all the best parts of Breath of the Wild and Wind Waker smooshed together—an archipelago of little islands with magical ruins to reactivate and crafting gear to scavenge, with an ocean full of sea creatures and other perils in between.

Chris Livingston has been playing fantasy tavern sim Traveller's Rest, an Early Access innkeeper simulation. It lets you brew beer, cook meals, farm your own ingredients, hire helpers, and rent rooms to adventurers. Maybe someone wearing a hood will sit in the corner handing out quests? Not sure about that, but it definitely does have a pub cat.

Harry Shepherd has been playing a Sekiro mod that transforms it into boss-rush torture, ahead of the real thing which is being patched in via a future update. It's a mode for when you just want the vegetables and none of the dessert, pure boss battles—although with a brief break to go shopping in-between. Each to their own, hey?

Phil Savage has been playing Skyrim, after wading into the world of premade modpacks via the Wabbajack application. He's found it an effective way to get over that hump of indecision and back-and-forth that sometimes comes with modding, where you spend all your time choosing and installing them rather than playing the game. My ideal mod loadout is closer to 25 than 600, but there's certainly some wild surprises in store with that many mods.

Wes Fenlon has been playing The Missing Link, a romhack of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that transforms it into a spooky exploration of the Lost Woods. Though it's a smaller experience than most Zelda games, it's still hugely impressive for a fangame.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been bumbling to victory in Fall Guys, or exploring VR oddity Paper Beast? Have you picked up Horizon Zero Dawn now it's finally out on PC? Let us know!