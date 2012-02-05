We've upgraded our Minecraft US server. Come build with us!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcawDxBJnNY

You all have built some amazing things on our Minecraft server over the past year, and we're excited to keep things going! We recently upgraded our server's hardware and software to boost performance and allow for more simultaneous users, and we added some new plugins to keep things interesting.

Check out the video that Jpang (one of the server's volunteer moderators) made to showcase the awesome things the community has built, and then come join us!

Server IP address: 207.210.252.12:25566

Steam group: http://steamcommunity.com/groups/PCGMCUS

Contact mdoerators: pcgmcusmods@gmail.com

The full list of upgrades made in the past few months: