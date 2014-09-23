We've got a Steam Curator page; follow us for great game recommendations

Steam's "Discovery" update did more than just make things a bit blue. It's designed to let you tailor your Store page in a way that means more of the games you'll like, and less of, well, Air Control . Part of that update is Curators: a list of trusted advisers who sift out gaming recommendations from the sluice of new releases. PC Gamer now has a Curator page , and we'd be honoured to be among your trusted advisers.

We have, of course, been doing this for more than two decades. We're well-versed in seeking out the best of the best and, while you may not always agree with our reviews, you can be sure they were delivered with care, honesty, and a genuine, uncynical love for games and gaming.

Right now we have more than 40 games in our recommended pile, with more on the way. Each links to its original review, giving you an easy way to get more information on the purchases you're considering. As new games arrive, we'll pluck out only the best—whether indie, AAA, or somewhere in-between.

You'll find our Steam Curator page here .