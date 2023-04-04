We're teaming up with SpecialEffect and EPOS for an all-year gaming giveaway!

We're excited to announce that we've partnered up with EPOS for a year long giveaway promotion for SpecialEffect (opens in new tab), the UK-based charity that's levelling the playing field for gamers with physical disabilities around the world. The promotion aims to drive awareness of the incredible work SpecialEffect does in transforming the lives of people with physical challenges through the innovative use of technology.

SpecialEffect has helped build and develop a range of resources and technologies as part of its work. One of the charity's projects, EyeMine (opens in new tab), is a tool that lets players use eye-tracking software to play Minecraft. (opens in new tab)

Or how about Eye Gaze Games (opens in new tab), a collaborative website with Sun and Moon Games that hosts a bunch of browser-based games? It lets people with physical disabilities play against anyone, anywhere, on any device.

Running monthly from April 2023 through March 2024, this promotion gives our community the chance to snag the ultimate gaming audio bundle from EPOS, featuring products which have all received prestigious awards from Future Publishing outlets, including us.

Every month you'll have a chance to win:

GTW 270 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Wireless Earbuds with Dongle (GamesRadar's Best Gaming Earbuds of 2021)

B20 Streaming Microphone (PC Gamer's Best Microphone of 2021)

H6PRO Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset in Sebring Black (PC Gamer's Best Gaming Headset of 2021)

GSX 1000 External Sound Card

How to enter

To enter, all you have to do is Sign in (opens in new tab) to your PCG forums account or create one (opens in new tab). Go to the campaign giveaway post (opens in new tab), click on the link in the giveaway description, and complete the entry instructions. When you've done that, comment on the thread with the question for that month and you're done!

Don’t forget This is a year-long on-going campaign, so check in with the same thread each month for another chance of winning. Make sure you read all the terms and conditions before entering and good luck!

You can follow this link for the giveaway for April (opens in new tab).