We played Ark: Survival Evolved with co-creator Jesse Rapczak

By

ARK Survival Evolved header

Update: The stream is over, but you can watch the whole thing right here on our Twitch page.

Original: We're playing the Twitch darling Ark: Survival Evolved with co-founder of Studio Wildcard and co-creator of Ark Jesse Rapczak. Jesse and I will be hunting and taming dinosaurs together while I talk to him about the game, its future, and the impressive milestone of hitting one million sales in less than a month.

The stream will be live from 10:30-11:30am PDT, and you can watch here, or over on our Twitch page, and join the conversation through Twitch chat. Raise your dino dongers, etc.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
