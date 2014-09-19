We're giving away five thousand Steam keys for Dawn of War: Master Collection

Update: The keys have been sent out. Check your email (and spam filters) to see if you're a winner.

You there! Do you like War? Do you like Dawn? More to the point, do you like being given free things? Excellent! Because we're giving away five thousand Steam keys for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Master Collection. The bundle contains Relic's classic RTS—currently celebrating its 10th anniversary—as well as all of the game's expansions. To win these things, you have until Monday to enter our raffle—which you can do by adding your email address to the widget below.

You've got until Monday, 1pm BST to enter this giveaway, at which point codes will be sent out to the randomly drawn winners.

Inside the Master Collection you'll find Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Game of the Year Edition, Winter Assault, Dark Crusade and Soulstorm. It's everything you'll need to catch up on a game that, 10 years ago, we scored a deserved 91% .

To celebrate Dawn of Wars' 10th anniversary, Tom chatted to its developers. Read his retrospective for insight into the design, creation and legacy of the game.

Relic are hosting their own celebrations, with a competition to win a selection of DoW goodies. To enter, head over to the official Dawn of War website and Twitter account .