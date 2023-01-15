Well, here's Shrek in Fallout 4

By Jody Macgregor
published

It's the end of the world, all over again.

From the same warped mind who brought you Austin Powers in Mass Effect, here's Shrek in Fallout 4, which takes another Mike Myers character and inserts him into a videogame where he uncannily seems to belong.

In this case maybe it's because Fallout already has gigantic green mutants in it, or maybe because Fallout 4 is so moddable we've already seen it turned into anime and a musical. Although there is a mod that lets you wear Shrek's head as an armor piece (opens in new tab), I haven't seen the troll who everyone insists is actually an ogre inserted into Fallout before, though.

The video by eli_handle_b․wav leans into Fallout 4 memes like everything involving Preston Garvey and the Minutemen, but I'm most impressed by how natural Shrek looks picking up and swinging around Atom's Judgement, the super sledge with a bunch of glowing fusion cores on the end. It's a long way from Austin Powers running from Mass Effect's husks.

You may also have seen previous eli_handle_b․wav productions like Leslie Nielsen in Detroit: Become Human and Kermit the Frog in Half-Life 2 (opens in new tab). They're not all winners, though. Unfortunately not even putting The Mask in The Witcher 3 (opens in new tab) can make The Mask funny. Christ, what a shitawful movie that was.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games (opens in new tab). He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun (opens in new tab), The Big Issue, GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Zam (opens in new tab), Glixel (opens in new tab), Five Out of Ten Magazine (opens in new tab), and Playboy.com (opens in new tab), whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

