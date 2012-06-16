Weekend Game Deals - Total score

Napoleon: Total War is 50% off and free to play this weekend on Steam, and Civilization V is 50% off on Amazon in case you're interested in next week's release of the pretty neat-looking Gods & Kings expansion . GameFly and GameStop have many more deals than usual, and...wait, what's going on here , Origin? Jump inside for this week's round of not trying to be Nordstrom!
STEAM
Play Napoleon: Total War for free this weekend, get some cheap Counter-Strike, and make Big & Tall cities for $10.
- 75% off Cities XL 2012 - $10.00
- 50% off Napoleon: Total War Imperial Edition - $9.99
- 66% off Counter-Strike: Source - $6.80
AMAZON
[US Only] Hi Amazon, do you have too many constantly-fluctuating sales to list? You do?! And you say they often change by just 1% off from week to week? That's crazy, Amazon. There's no way you could keep track of all that, never mind me. Well, here's to trying our best:
- 50% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $14.99
- 50% off PAYDAY The Heist - $9.99
- 75% off The Darkness II - $12.49
- 60% off Dead Island - $11.99
- 26% off Saints Row: The Third - $36.91
- 39% off Battlefield 3 - $36.69
- 71% off Trine - $5.83
- 27% off Borderlands - $22.04
- 27% off Metro 2033 - $14.65
- 25% off Medal of Honor - $15.05
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.95
- 26% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.73
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 26% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.75
ORIGIN
Surprise! Apparently it's been a year since Origin originated, so check the store for 40% off special editions .
GAMEFLY
[US & Canada, some available in Mexico] The Summer Roadtrip sale is still going, and new sales are popping up at regular intervals, which probably means the list below will be outdated by the time you get to it. Thanks for messing with my list, GameFly. Check out the sale's hub page for the latest deals.
- Mass Effect - $4.99
- Mass Effect 2 - $4.99
- Mass Effect 3 - $35.99
- Dead Space - $4.99
- Dead Space 2 - $4.99
- Transformers: War for Cybertron - $7.49
- Aliens vs. Predator - $5.99
- Space Quest Collection - $4.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $10.19
GAMESTOP
Hey, where'd all this come from? Did I just miss it last week? GameStop has sales on FarCry, Mass Effect 3, Dead Island, Payday: The Heist, and is still selling cheap Assassin's Creed and 2K bundles.
- 75% off Far Cry - $2.49
- 75% off Far Cry Bundle - $4.99
- 50% off PAYDAY The Heist - $9.99
- 60% off Dead Island - $11.99
- 66% off Counter-Strike Complete - $10.19
- 33% off Mass Effect 3 - $39.99
- 33% off Half-Life Complete - $26.79
- 75% off Assassin's Creed - $4.99
- 50% off Assassin's Creed 2 - $9.99
- 50% off Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - $14.99
- 60% off Assassin's Creed Complete Pack - $51.98
- 78% off 2K Ultimate Bundle - $69.99
GOG
GOG's 50% off weekend deal covers Ubisoft fun like Beyond Good & Evil, Assassin's Creed, Rayman, and Splinter Cell.
- 50% off Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut - $9.99
- 50% off Beyond Good and Evil - $4.99
- 50% off Crusaders of Might and Magic - $2.99
- 50% off Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $4.99
- 50% off Rayman 2: The Great Escape - $2.99
- 50% off Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc - $2.99
- 50% off Rayman Forever - $2.99
- 50% off Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell - $4.99
Also check out Green Man Gaming and GamersGate -- many of their deals are currently similar or the same as the other retailers, but let us know if you find any surprises over the weekend.