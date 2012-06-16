Weekend Game Deals - Total score

Napoleon: Total War is 50% off and free to play this weekend on Steam, and Civilization V is 50% off on Amazon in case you're interested in next week's release of the pretty neat-looking Gods & Kings expansion . GameFly and GameStop have many more deals than usual, and...wait, what's going on here , Origin? Jump inside for this week's round of not trying to be Nordstrom!

STEAM

Play Napoleon: Total War for free this weekend, get some cheap Counter-Strike, and make Big & Tall cities for $10.

AMAZON

[US Only] Hi Amazon, do you have too many constantly-fluctuating sales to list? You do?! And you say they often change by just 1% off from week to week? That's crazy, Amazon. There's no way you could keep track of all that, never mind me. Well, here's to trying our best:

ORIGIN

Surprise! Apparently it's been a year since Origin originated, so check the store for 40% off special editions .

GAMEFLY

[US & Canada, some available in Mexico] The Summer Roadtrip sale is still going, and new sales are popping up at regular intervals, which probably means the list below will be outdated by the time you get to it. Thanks for messing with my list, GameFly. Check out the sale's hub page for the latest deals.

GAMESTOP

Hey, where'd all this come from? Did I just miss it last week? GameStop has sales on FarCry, Mass Effect 3, Dead Island, Payday: The Heist, and is still selling cheap Assassin's Creed and 2K bundles.

GOG

GOG's 50% off weekend deal covers Ubisoft fun like Beyond Good & Evil, Assassin's Creed, Rayman, and Splinter Cell.

Also check out Green Man Gaming and GamersGate -- many of their deals are currently similar or the same as the other retailers, but let us know if you find any surprises over the weekend.