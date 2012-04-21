Weekend Game Deals - Save on Skyrim, Anno 2070, Kingdoms of Amalur, and more

This week, GameFly comes through with 33% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, 50% off Anno 2070, and $10 off Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. In other highlights, The Mount & Blade collection is still super cheap on Steam, GamersGate is offering 50% off Assassin's Creed: Revelations, and if you act before the end of Friday, you can still get $20 off The Old Republic .

STEAM

Steam is polearming 75% off the entire Mount & Blade series , putting the original game at $3.74 and the entire collection at only $7.50. It's also cracking 40% off Jagged Alliance: Back in Action , and 25% off the new PC version of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP . And, if you act fast, the Monkey Island: Special Edition Bundle is 66% off for the rest of Friday.

ORIGIN

As usual, Origin is short on deals, but if you act before the end of today, you can still get $20 off both the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of Star Wars: The Old Republic . Nothing else to note, but keep in mind that most Amazon EA deals below can be activated via Origin.

AMAZON

Amazon continues to offer an elephantine list of download deals, and the big promotion this week is 50% off Battlefield 3 . If you feel like attending a very-slightly-older school, Battlefield Bad Company 2 is 75% . Also on sale are Crysis 2, Mass Effect 1 & 2, and Deus Ex: Human Revolution:

IMPULSE

If you want to catch up on Assassin's Creed before ACIII, Revelations is currently only $16.49 on Impulse for the first 500 customers, today only for "Flash Sale Friday." (If you miss that, check GamersGate below.) Oil Rush is also discounted for Friday only, Wargame: European Escalation and Alan Wake are 33% off until Sunday, and Dawn of Fantasy is 70% off until Sunday.

GAMEFLY

GameFly is offering 33% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim this weekend, as well as 50% off Anno 2070 and $10 off Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning . Not bad!

GAMERSGATE

GamersGate has a big selection of deals , including 50% off Assassin's Creed: Revelations, 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and 33% off Alan Wake.

GOOD OLD GAMES

GOG has 18 games on sale for $2.99 or $4.99 right now, including Gothic 3, Witcher: Enhanced Edition, and Painkiller: Black Edition.

Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!