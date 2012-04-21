Weekend Game Deals - Save on Skyrim, Anno 2070, Kingdoms of Amalur, and more

This week, GameFly comes through with 33% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, 50% off Anno 2070, and $10 off Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. In other highlights, The Mount & Blade collection is still super cheap on Steam, GamersGate is offering 50% off Assassin's Creed: Revelations, and if you act before the end of Friday, you can still get $20 off The Old Republic .
STEAM
Steam is polearming 75% off the entire Mount & Blade series , putting the original game at $3.74 and the entire collection at only $7.50. It's also cracking 40% off Jagged Alliance: Back in Action , and 25% off the new PC version of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP . And, if you act fast, the Monkey Island: Special Edition Bundle is 66% off for the rest of Friday.
- 66% off Monkey Island: Special Edition Bundle - $5.09 (Friday only)
- 75% off Mount & Blade Collection - $7.50
- 40% off Jagged Alliance: Back in Action - $23.99
- 15% off The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $42.49
- 25% off Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP - $5.99
- 10% off King's Bounty: The Legend - $13.49
- 10% off King's Bounty: Armored Princess - $17.99
ORIGIN
As usual, Origin is short on deals, but if you act before the end of today, you can still get $20 off both the Standard and Digital Deluxe versions of Star Wars: The Old Republic . Nothing else to note, but keep in mind that most Amazon EA deals below can be activated via Origin.
- 33% off Star Wars: The Old Republic - $39.99 (Friday only)
AMAZON
Amazon continues to offer an elephantine list of download deals, and the big promotion this week is 50% off Battlefield 3 . If you feel like attending a very-slightly-older school, Battlefield Bad Company 2 is 75% . Also on sale are Crysis 2, Mass Effect 1 & 2, and Deus Ex: Human Revolution:
- 50% off Battlefield 3 - $29.99
- 75% off Battlefield Bad Company 2 - $4.99
- 75% off L.A. Noire - $4.99
- 15% off Crysis 2- $25.60
- 13% off The Sims 3 - $26.23
- 25% off Metro 2033 - $15.01
- 22% off Dead Island - $23.42
- 22% off Mass Effect - $15.58
- 25% off Mass Effect 2 - $15.03
- 33% off Wargame: European Escalation - $26.79
- 53% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.42
- 24% off Shift 2 - Unleashed - $15.13
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 23% off Just Cause 2 - $11.55
- 33% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Standard Edition - $19.99
IMPULSE
If you want to catch up on Assassin's Creed before ACIII, Revelations is currently only $16.49 on Impulse for the first 500 customers, today only for "Flash Sale Friday." (If you miss that, check GamersGate below.) Oil Rush is also discounted for Friday only, Wargame: European Escalation and Alan Wake are 33% off until Sunday, and Dawn of Fantasy is 70% off until Sunday.
- 66% off Assassin's Creed Revelations - $16.49 (Friday only, limited quantity)
- 50% off Oil Rush - $9.99 (Friday only)
- 33% off Wargame: European Escalation - $26.79
- 33% off Alan Wake - $20.09
- 70% off Dawn of Fantasy - $8.99
GAMEFLY
GameFly is offering 33% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim this weekend, as well as 50% off Anno 2070 and $10 off Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning . Not bad!
- 33% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $40.19
- 50% off Anno 2070 - $24.99
- $10 off Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning - $39.99
GAMERSGATE
GamersGate has a big selection of deals , including 50% off Assassin's Creed: Revelations, 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and 33% off Alan Wake.
- 30% off Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood - $20.97
- 50% off Assassin's Creed: Revelations - $24.98
- 30% off Anno 2070 - $34.96
- 75% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - $7.49
- 75% off Just Cause 2 - $3.74
- 75% off Dungeon Siege III - $12.49
GOOD OLD GAMES
GOG has 18 games on sale for $2.99 or $4.99 right now, including Gothic 3, Witcher: Enhanced Edition, and Painkiller: Black Edition.
- AquaNox - $2.99
- AquaNox 2: Revelation - $2.99
- Dark Fall: The Journal- $2.99
- Dark Fall 2: Lights Out - $2.99
- The Nations: Gold Edition - $2.99
- Alien Nations - $2.99
- Panzer Elite: Special Edition - $2.99
- Chaser - $2.99
- Neighbours From Hell Compilation - $4.99
- The Guild: Gold Edition - $4.99
- Spellforce Platinum - $4.99
- Gothic 2: Gold Edition - $4.99
- Painkiller: Black Edition - $4.99
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - $4.99
- Spellforce 2: Shadow Wars - $4.99
- Spellforce 2: Dragon Storm - $4.99
- Gothic 3 - $4.99
- Gothic 3: Forsaken Gods Enhanced Edition - $4.99
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!