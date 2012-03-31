Weekend Game Deals - Orcs and Zorks

Our handy guide to game deals from around the net should keep a little money in your pocket. Cheap highlight include 50% or more off of Age of Empires Online, Shogun 2, Saints Row The Third, a Buy 2 Get 1 Game Free sale, and much more.
STEAM
Steam's offering 50% off damn near everything related to Age of Empires Online, as well as 50% off Gotham City Imposters and both Trine 2. Deals end Monday, kiddies.
- 50% off all Age of Empires Online content
- 50% off Gotham City Imposters - $7.49
- 50% Trine 2 - $7.49
- 80% Trine - $2.00
- 40% DCS A-10C Warthog - $26.99
- 50% off Droplitz - $2.49
ORIGIN
Getting Arkham City for $10 is still possible this week, as is getting 50% Total War: Shogun 2 if you buy it with the Fall of the Samurai expansion. Best of all, you can save $20 on the Digital Deluxe version of Star Wars: The Old Republic for a limited time.
- Buy Mass Effect 3 and Get Batman: Arkham City for $10
- 50% off Total War: Shogun 2 with purchase of Fall of Samurai - $29.99
- 25% off Star Wars: The Old Republic Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99
AMAZON
The 'Zon's having a Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale on several million games across all platforms. Eligible PC titles include Mass Effect 3, Sims 3, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, The Witcher 2, and eleven more pages of incresingly worthless stuff.
IMPULSE
Impulse is still rocking the 2K Ultimate Bundle pack , which includes BioShock, Civilization III, IV, V, Mafia II, Duke Nukem Forever, Borderlands, the entire X-Com series and more for $69.99! They've also added a couple of great THQ titles to the cheapening, and are offering at least 50% off several Assassin's Creed games.
- Over 75% off the 2K Ultimate Bundle - $69.99
- 50% off Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - $14.99
- 50% off Metro: 2033 - $9.99
- 50% off Assassin's Creed: Revelations - $24.99
- 66% off Saints Row The Third - $16.49
- 66% off Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood - $7.49
- 75% off D&D Anthology: The Master Collection - $7.49
- 75% off D&D Anthology: Neverwinter Nights Complete - $7.49
GOOD OLD GAMES
Nothing in GOG.com's sale section exceeds $2.99! Get 50% off Activision relics all weekend long, and that includes more Zork than most of you will ever need!
- The Zork Anthology - $2.99
- Zork: Grand Inquisitor - $2.99
- Arcanum of Steamworks and Magika - $2.99
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption - $2.99
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Be a dear and add 'em in the comments.