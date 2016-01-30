We started a riot and killed a Greek god in Okhlos

I had never heard of Okhlos before playing it at PAX South today, but it quickly got my attention. It plays sort of like a twin-stick shooter, but instead of aiming a gun you're directing an ever growing mob of angry, Greek citizens that continues to grow more raucous until they are able to level buildings and kill the gods themselves. I spoke with developer Roque Rey Ordonez to learn more about Okhlos—watch the whole interview above.