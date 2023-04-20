We might be getting another Diablo 4 beta soon

Don't hold your breath, but there's a chance we might be returning to Sanctuary a little earlier than we thought. A new tweet from the official Diablo account has sparked hope of another Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) beta incoming before its full release on June 6.

I say don't hold your breath because the tweet is rather vague and could mean a few different things. The account was responding to a tweet earlier this month, where a user said "Need more Diablo 4 game time having withdrawal." In a quote tweet, the Diablo account responded "That can be arranged…"

Diablo's community development director Adam Fletcher responded (opens in new tab) with my favourite mischievous side-eye GIF, and even Blizzard president Mike Ybarra got in (opens in new tab) on the suspicious tweet replies. It's got fans awfully riled up, with many asking if it's going to be a second open beta or even possibly a surprise early release. I'd hedge my bets that the former is a far more likely option than the latter, though never say never. Some less optimistic than myself have wondered if it'll just be Blizzard repromoting the game's four-day early access that comes from preordering, but I'd like to think there wouldn't be a cryptic tweet for something we already know.

While we don't know what the tweet means yet, we know that Diablo 4 is basically ready to go at this point. Earlier this week Blizzard announced that the game had officially gone gold (opens in new tab). While it doesn't exactly have the same grandeur as it used to, it's still a big milestone and a sign that we won't have to wait much longer. The developer has also implemented a bunch of tweaks based on feedback from March's two betas, such as reducing dungeon backtracking (opens in new tab) and switching up some odd font choices. Frustratingly there's still no desire to implement map overlay (opens in new tab), though.

That can be arranged... https://t.co/PAqUDg7CmuApril 20, 2023 See more

My guess is we'll find out the answer to Blizzard's vague tweet during today's (April 20) Diablo 4 developer livestream. It's happening at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST over on Diablo's Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab) page.