We like how you can watch dancing in PUBG's 19.1 patch

Okay so embedded above and on YouTube (opens in new tab) there's the trailer for PUBG: Battlegrounds (opens in new tab)' 19.1 patch, where they added a bunch of neat guns and equipment and their Assassin's Creed crossover. (opens in new tab) The new update takes players back to the map Haven, and infuses it with some neato new weapons that fill cool niches and an Assassin's Creed crossover that puts nefarious company Abstergo in the spotlight.

However, I would like to draw attention to this feature of the new patch. The one where you can watch other peoples' teams pull off their sick dance moves, complete with getting tuned in to their music and having your character cheer them on.

Yass kween, slayyyy (Image credit: Krafton)

For all that Battle Royale news usually focuses on the sweaty frenzy surrounding competition, guns, and strategies, you have to remember that at their core these are social games you play with other people. They're supposed to be fun, and what's more core to the social multiplayer game than doing goofy things in the lobby or town before the round starts? I applaud this.

Anyway, the sweaty gun minutia is pretty neat this patch too. First, gear: There's a Blue Chip Detector that, while it takes a primary weapon slot, scans for enemies within 100m of you and shows the nearest 12 of them on the map. There's also a folding shield, portable heavy cover that has a fat stack of HP for blocking hallways or when your caught in the open. The Deston map also adds the MP9, a fully-automatic 9mm submachine gun—the key is that it's 9mm, so even if it's not a beast like the P90 the ammo is absolutely everywhere.

Deston's also getting the Pillar Security Car, a speedy beast with sirens and lights so you can flex very hard as you chase down other teams. There's also sweet gear in the trunk.

The Assassin's Creed collaboration, which before today's Destiny x Fortnite leak (opens in new tab) I would have called the weirdest one so far this year, has a lot going on. It adds back the Haven map for the first time since 2020, and has AC antagonists Abstergo take over a big building. There are some leap of faith ledges on the rooftop, in case you like jumping off buildings, and a bunch of cosmetics to earn throughout the season.

You can find out more in the full patch notes for PUBG 19.1 (opens in new tab), or on the PUBG: Battlegrounds website (opens in new tab). You can play PUBG: Battlegrounds on Steam (opens in new tab), where it's recently gone free to play and picked up a bunch of new players. (opens in new tab)

