Ass Creed meets Ass Pan in the year's weirdest videogame crossover event

Imagine, if you will, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, dropping silently onto his prey from the rooftops of Renaissance Italy—but instead of plunging his infamous wrist dagger into their neck, he beans 'em a good one with a cast iron frying pan. Impossible? Well, yes, in the game at least, but not in the realm of fan fiction anymore thanks to a collaboration between Ubisoft and Krafton that will bring Assassin's Creed (opens in new tab) to PUBG (opens in new tab) in August.

Beginning August 17 and running until September 22, PUBG players will have the opportunity to earn themed cosmetics including:

Costumes (x2 sets)

Bag Skins (x2 sets)

Parachute Skin

Emote

Gun Charm

Spray Item (x2 sets)

The actual costumes, sprays, and skins available in the event aren't specified, but a similar crossover is in the works for Krafton's mobile battle royale New State Mobile—formerly known as PUBG: New State—which will include Ezio's outfit from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Shay's outfit from Assassin's Creed Rogue. It's not unreasonable to expect that those are the skins coming to PUBG too, but Krafton declined to elaborate further.

PUBG's Haven map will also be updated "for a limited time" during the crossover event with Assassin's Creed-themed resources and props, including a complete takeover of one of the map's main buildings by Abstergo Industries, the multinational corporate conglomerate that serves as the modern-day front for the Templar Order: An Animus machine will be hidden inside the building, and "Leap of Faith" ledges will be placed strategically on the rooftop.

This isn't the first bizarre, incongruous crossover that PUBG has taken part in with other publishers—in fact, it's a relatively common occurrence. Previous Krafton collaborations have seen cosmetics from Mission Impossible, Resident Evil, Godzilla, Jujutsu Kaisen, League of Legends, Haruhi Suzumiya, and Warframe turn up in the world of PUBG.

Alas, it does not appear that the PUBG gang will be turning up in any Assassin's Creed games, so while I think my idea of Ezio pasting the Pope in the face with some quality cookware is a very good one, we aren't quite at the point of seeing it happen just yet. Maybe someday.