We have 50 BlizzCon Virtual Tickets to give away

(Image credit: Nerdist)

BlizzCon 2018's main event, its giant annual convention, is coming up soon: it starts on November 2. Tickets to attend the show in person sold out long ago, but Blizzard has given us the next best thing: 50 Virtual Tickets that get you access to every livestream, as well as a chance to demo World of Warcraft Classic and exclusive in-game items, including the Demon Hunter Sombra Overwatch skin.

Want one? Just submit your email address here, and you'll be entered into a raffle that ends Saturday, October 27 at 11 am Pacific. 50 winners will be randomly selected and emailed codes which can be redeemed with their Battle.net accounts. (We won't keep your email address or use it for any purpose other than to notify winners.)

If you need ideas for how to make the most of BlizzCon from home, Blizzard has some thoughts—including a cocktail recipe that begins with "blue sports drink." Careful with that one.

Here's what we know about BlizzCon 2018 already, and what we expect to see. Good luck!