Watch us play Hyper Scape in the first PC Gamer Community Twitch stream

Join us for the first PC Gamer Community Twitch stream, where we'll be playing Ubisoft's new battle royale shooter with PC Gamer Community intern Stephanie Ijoma.

When: July 16, 8 am PT / 11 am ET

Where: Twitch.tv/PCGamer

Stephanie has been helping out the PC Gamer Community team this last month, hanging out in our PC Gamer forums, chatting about games, and rounding up some of the best conversations to come out of our quickly growing group of more than 25,000 PC hobbyists.

Steph is a videogame YouTuber and Twitch streamer with a dedicated community already, so she'll be showing me the ropes as we both navigate the ins and outs of Hyper Scape.

Come by, ask questions, chastise my poor aim, and sabotage us with Hyper Scape's Twitch integration—you can vote on in-game modifiers as you watch, apparently. Just choose something besides low gravity, please. I'll get sea sick. And be sure to check out Steph's channels after the fact, since she'll inevitably be carrying me through every match (it's been a minute since I played something that isn't Dark Souls).

Where to keep up with Stephanie: