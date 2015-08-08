Watch The International Dota 2 grand championship live [it's over!]

It's the big day: after a week of competition, two teams will face off for The International 5's $6.6 million grand prize. Watch The International 5 in the stream above to catch the finale (and cross your fingers that no one DDOSes the tournament again today).

If you're really excited about The International but have no clue what's going on in Dota 2, never fear: you can watch and enjoy, too. Check out the newcomer stream on Twitch, which offers friendlier commentary for Dota newbies.

If you want to know what matches are happening when, check out the schedule and match bracket on the International site.