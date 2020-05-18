See Mortal Kombat 11's upcoming Friendship finishers in a cuddly new trailer

A free update later this month will add Friendships to Mortal Kombat 11. Friendships are finishers like Fatalities, except they're about being a courteous winner—instead of ripping out your opponent's guts, you can play them a saxophone solo (with a real sax, not a pretend one made out of their spine) or grill up some sausages (which are not made with their intestines).

Friendships first appeared in Mortal Kombat 2 as a meta joke about the outcry caused by the first game, whose violence was the catalyst for the formation of the ESRB. Including a bunch of non-violent finishers was a concession to the critics that obviously meant nothing, as it was paired with even more Fatalities.

You can see a bunch of the new Friendships in the trailer above. They'll be free for all players in a Mortal Kombat 11 update releasing May 26.

That free update coincides with the release of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion, which costs $40 and includes a new story campaign, new skin packs, and three characters: Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop. And, yes, RoboCop can shoot a guy in the junk like he does in the movie—not very friendly at all.