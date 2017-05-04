Watch Halo Wars 2's Studio presentation from the PC Gamer Weekender

If you've been following our run of PC Gamer Weekender videos of late, you might have spotted Creative Assembly's Oli Smith chatting about Halo Wars 2 live from the Dev Stage. There, Smith spoke about the sci-fi fantasy RTS' mechanics and HUD, and the pros and cons of playing with mouse and keyboard versus doing so with a gamepad among a number of other things.

During the show, Chris invited Smith to the Studio, where the latter explored Halo Wars 2's place in the strategy genre and how despite catering to fans of these games, how it also hopes to welcome newcomers—"addressing some of the things that people find scary about the RTS genre."

Alongside Chris' questions and commentary, Smith also talks us through some missions and how best to gain the upper hand even when your back is against the wall.