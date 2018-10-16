Watch Battlefield 5's singleplayer campaign trailer

After unveiling Hollywood actor Mark Strong as its singleplayer campaign narrator yesterday, Battlefield 5 has launched its Official Single Player Trailer. Have a gander at that above.

Cue dramatic scenes of a man being incarcerated, a young woman trekking over a towering snowy mountain, explosions, tanks, ships, skiing, death, hugs, camaraderie, and what looks like a fighter jet pilot giving German pursuers the vicky from his cockpit towards the end.

"Discover the untold stories of World War 2 with Battlefield 5's single player War Stories," explains the video above's description. "In Nordlys, resist German occupation in Norway, sabotage behind enemy lines as an unlikely English soldier in Under No Flag, fight for a home you've never seen in Tirailleur, and in The Last Tiger (available in December) join the crew of a Tiger I as they question why they fight."

Here's everything we know about Battlefield 5—including its due date of November 20, 2018.