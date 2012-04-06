Watch 30 minutes of The Showdown Effect livestream footage

Well, you don't have to watch all 30 minutes (well, 28:12) of '80s-action-movie-inspired sidescrolling, but do check it out (at least stick around for the light on-camera bickering about a flag which may or may not be a feature).

It's nice to see Paradox and Arrowhead showing off this much alpha gameplay and taking questions from the community rather than being tight-lipped, as is the old norm. For more, read up on The Showdown Effect in our recent preview .

Here are a few highlights from the video: