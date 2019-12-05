Watch 13 minutes of Borderlands 3's first expansion

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, the first campaign expansion for Borderlands 3, is coming on December 19. You can get a taste of what it's all about right now, though, courtesy of a new 13-minute gameplay video showcasing the corridors of Handsome Jack's favorite joint.

The Handsome Jackpot, built by Handsome Jack back when he was president of Hyperion Corporation, has clearly seen better days. The place is overrun by looters and lunatics, and players can take on side missions and Crew Challenges, face off against new enemies and bosses, and accumulate new Legendary weapons and gear, new cosmetics, new weapon trinkets, and new emotes.

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jacket is intended for characters who are at least level 13 and have completed the Borderlands 3 prologue and unlocked Sanctuary 3, will scale up automatically for players who are higher up on the food chain. It's included with the four-part Borderlands 3 season pass (which is itself included with the $120 Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition), and will also be available for standalone purchase.