Wasteland 2 release date is finally revealed

Wasteland 2 is coming! You already knew that, yes. But do you know exactly when it is coming? No, you do not! For that, you must read onward.

September 19! InXile boss Brian Fargo made it official on Twitter a few minutes ago, writing, "Official Wasteland 2 release date... September 19th! The 20+ year wait is soon over." The game was originally expected to be out this month—that's August—but the studio said on August 4 that it was "pretty likely" to be pushed into September, which is exactly what happened.

So there you go, the big secret revealed and the game just a few weeks away. If you're not sure why you should be excited by this news, have a look at our hands-on preview from earlier this month, in which Cory Banks picks a fight with some houseplants and gets schooled by a gang of rabbits for his trouble. It's every bit as good as it sounds.