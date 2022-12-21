Warzone 2 brings back easy loadout drops

Audio player loading…

Raven Software has announced that loadout drops are returning to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (opens in new tab). Well, strictly speaking they're being added to Warzone 2 for the first time. But since the sequel shares a lot of DNA with its predecessor, it is for all intents and purposes a returning feature.

Anyway, In a Twitter thread published yesterday, Raven stated that loadout drop grenades are "Now available at Buy Stations across Al Mazrah".

Have a holly, jolly #Warzone2,It’s the best time of the year,I don’t know if there’ll be snow,but have a... Loadout Drop Grenade 🎁Now available at Buy Stations across Al Mazrah.December 20, 2022 See more

Originally featured in the first Warzone, loadout drops allowed players to purchase their preset loadouts (including fully tricked-out weapons) at Buy Stations and have that equipment airdropped into the battle, letting them fight with their preferred gear instead of using what they'd scrounged from the environment.

The removal of loadout drops from Warzone 2 was one of the more substantial changes made in the sequel, forcing players to either fight for the Loadout Drop public event, or vie for control of Strongholds filled with tough AI soldiers.

Raven stated that the continued presence of loadout drops in Warzone 2 "will depend on feedback we receive and overall impact of the Battle Royale experience". It does seem like a shift in the studio's thinking about how Warzone 2 works, and has certainly sparked a lot of discussion in the ensuing replies to Raven's announcement.

Should you prefer laying down hard currency for your loadout, rather than fighting for it, the pricing for loadouts at Buy Stations in each game mode is below

Solos: $8,000

Duos: $16,000

Trios: $24,000

Quads: $32,000

My gut reaction is those prices are fairly steep. But since players can acquire loadouts in several other ways in Warzone 2, it's understandable that Raven wouldn't want to make buying your loadout too easy.

Now it's possible to buy your loadouts in Warzone 2, you might want to brush up on how to make cash in Raven's battle royale sequel, or peruse the best loadouts in the game to give you the upper hand in a fight.