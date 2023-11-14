Warhammer Quest is being delisted from Steam in December, but will remain available on GOG

Warhammer Quest was a well-liked Games Workshop board game from 1995, a halfway point between dungeon crawls like HeroQuest and tabletop roleplaying games. Its videogame adaptation was released on PC in 2015, and while its simplicity kept it from topping the list of the best Warhammer games, it made an ideal laptop time-filler. Which is why it's a shame that in October it was announced that Warhammer Quest is being delisted on Steam.

Ian Baverstock, director of publisher Chilled Mouse, told PC Gamer that December 12 will be the day of Warhammer Quest's removal from Steam, although "It isn't being delisted from GOG at this time." Presumably GOG is subject to different licensing terms, which makes sense given its original remit as the home of Good Old Games. Man O' War: Corsair, a kind of "Sid Meier's Pirates goes Warhammer", also suffered a delisting on Steam but remains available on GOG.

Warhammer Quest's sequels, Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times and Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower, the latter of which is set during the Age of Sigmar, won't be affected. The original was the best, however, thanks to its between-dungeon text segments, which made it feel like a choose-your-own-adventure book with Warhammer theming.

With a review rating of Mostly Positive, Warhammer Quest clearly did OK on Steam over the course of almost nine years there. Its forum users have responded to the announcement by recalling the good times, with one thread declaring "I can't explain why, but this is one of my favorite games of all time." As a reply puts it, "This is such a great game! It really does a good job of translating the table top experience I had playing the original back in the day."

"We are still considering whether to run one last Steam sale", Baverstock said.