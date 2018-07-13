Warhammer 40k Monopoly is a thing now, because of course it is

You can now pre-order, and soon play, a Warhammer 40,000 themed Monopoly set. That’s right, the grim darkness of actually playing a game of Monopoly is now on direct par with the grim darkness of the far future, in which there is only war. Continuing their endless quest to make literally everything into Monopoly (See: Bob’s Burgers, The Walking Dead, Fallout, Attack on Titan), USAopoly has announced that this ill-conceived team up with Games Workshop will be available for purchase on August 15th. If you’ve ever wanted to lay a hotel down on HOLY TERRA, well, now’s your chance.

Here’s what they have to say about it, direct from the game’s product description:

“Featuring 28 key locations from the setting, Monopoly: Warhammer 40,000 lets you play as one of six iconic metal tokens representing key factions and make your way around the board buying, selling, and trading properties in the 41st Millennium. Build up your conquered locations with Outposts and Fortifications, seal your destiny with Fate and Glory cards, and collect a Billion Souls for the Emperor to continue your quest to dominate the board!”

Which sounds a lot more exciting than it could possibly be.

The game will come complete with little metal Warhammer equivalents of the classic Monopoly objects, each aligned to a specific Warhammer 40k faction. I will say that changing the little metal dog to a Tyranid Ripper, and the top hat to a Space Marine helmet, is an inspired choice.

You could theoretically pre-order this object on Amazon or find retailers on USAopoly’s website . Surely Monopoly: Age of Sigmar is next.