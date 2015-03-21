Warframe's Sanctuary update adds new Chroma warframe and more

Digital Extremes have just released a huge update for Warframe that adds a new playable character, Chroma. Ol' Chrome Eyes is a dab hand with elemental attacks - like your dad, he can "exhale a deep breath of elemental destruction". See the chitinous Chroma in action in the above profile video.

The Sanctuary patch also updates PvP, and adds a new eight-player co-operative game mode, quest, relay room and enemy ("the Grineer Manic is difficult to catch, and deadly to ignore"), along with extra weapons and maps. Chroma aside, here are the main additions in a bit more detail: