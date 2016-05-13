Warcraft movie trailer recreated in... World of Warcraft

We've had The Walking Dead trailer in Fallout 4, Battlefield 1 in GTA 5, and now the Warcraft movie in, well, World of Warcraft. I will admit that makes some sense.

More accurately, you're watching the Warcraft trailer recreated using World of Warcraft assets, skilfully animated and edited by Ivan Kuzkin. With a little help in post-production, it looks just as slick as the movie—better whenever a painfully prop-like shield is on-screen. I'd watch this Warcraft, or play a gritty World of Warcraft reboot along these lines.

For the sceptics, Kuzkin has provided a side-by-side comparison: