War for the Overworld's final expansion is out now, base game is 75% off

Impish dungeon manager War for the Overworld—think a modern-day version of Dungeon Keeper and you're not far off—has just released its final expansion, which adds a seven-level, skirmish-style campaign, two game modes and three new dungeon Underlords, each with their own powers and signature minions.

In The Under Games, you compete with other Underlords in a tournament featuring a variety of scenarios. Those include the new King of the Underhill game mode, in which you capture key positions on the map and blast away at your opponent's dungeon core from the distance, as well as Core Shards, where you mount a more direct attack at the heart of your enemy's dungeon. Both new modes will also be available in the base game.

Each of the four playable Underlords will have different scenarios and opponents to conquer during the tournament, and you'll be able to play at five difficulty levels, so it's designed to be finished multiple times. The expansion also adds a cartload of new spells, potions, defenses, and map structures, including a teleportation shrine. You can pick it up for $9.50/£6.83 on Steam, the Humble Store and GOG.

The expansion also takes advantage of the new AI system introduced in a free patch, called Untold Depths, which also remasters the game's main campaign with new cutscenes and rebalanced levels. It expands the map editor, too, enabling scripted custom scenarios and campaigns that will be available in the Steam Workshop.

You can read the full patch notes here—developer Brightrock Games says there's "barely a part of the game that hasn’t been touched up in some way", so expect lots of tweaks across the board.

And if you haven't played the game but this update whets your appetite, then War for the Overworld is currently 75% off, making it $7.50/£5.74. The Steam version is only on sale for the next 24 hours, whereas the Humble Store one looks to be on sale for the next week (the GOG version doesn't tell you how long the offer lasts).

Fanatical also hosts the same sale for the next six days—if you vouch for that, be sure to add the discount code SUPER6 for an extra six percent off.