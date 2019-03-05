Walmart is selling an RTX 2060-equipped gaming PC bundled with Battlefield V or Anthem for $899.99

Building PCs is a hassle, and because some jobs are best left to the professionals, Walmart has a deal on the Skytech Archangel Elite that'll get the blood pumping. For $899.99, not only do you get the PC itself, but it's being bundled with a copy of either Battlefield 5 or Anthem, one very good game and another we called "deeply flawed and frequently frustrating" in our review. Take your pick.

Skytech Archangel Elite | $899.99 ($199 off)

For less than a thousand dollars, a pre-built system with an RTX 2060 and already-managed cables is a rare blessing. If you're in the market for a new PC, it's too good to pass up.View Deal

Bundle deets aside, the PC is discounted almost $200 below MSRP, which at the time of this writing is $1,099.00. That 18% drop brings it down to around the same amount it would cost to build a PC housing similar components. In fact, when I crunched the numbers myself, buying all of the parts contained in this pre-wired package separately would set you back $925 on Newegg. And that's without the DVD drive, keyboard, and mouse included in the Skytech Archangel Elite build.

So while it's true that building your own PC is a valuable learning experience, it's also a huge time-sink, especially for first-timers. Complete with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card capable of ray-tracing and an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, this system is cheaper and more convenient than building a comparable machine for yourself. Plus it gives you a head start on beefing up your Origin library no matter which complimentary game offer you choose.

Just remember, of the two, Battlefield 5 is the one with ray tracing. And it's also a more enjoyable experience overall. And for more options, check out our best gaming PC roundup.