Vote in the Future Tech Readers Choice Awards and you could win an iPhone or a Dell XPS

Last month, we invited our readers to vote for their favorite tech gizmos in the first-ever Future Tech Reader's Choice Awards. Now we're upping the ante with a draw for four really good prizes that you can enter just by casting a ballot.

Let us turn our eyes to the Big Table o' Prizes:

Grand Prize: Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and iPad Pro 11-inch

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and iPad Pro 11-inch Second Prize: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 Third Prize: Dell XPS 13 laptop

Dell XPS 13 laptop Fourth Prize: Oculus Quest & $100 worth of games

That's a pretty good list, eh? We're not messing around here. To cast your vote, just click here and fill in the survey. Take note that you can navigate back and forth through the survey pages using the buttons on the bottom of the screen, in case you're struck with a sudden pressing urge to change one of your answers, but if you use the "back" button on your browser you'll be kicked to the start and all your answers will be lost, so you probably shouldn't do that.

Personally, I'd take the third prize first, and the second prize second; I could use a new iPad Pro (I dropped my old Air a few months ago and now the only thing keeping the screen from falling out onto my lap like an especially dangerous bag of Fritos is a $5 Walmart screen protector), but the phone and watch would go straight to eBay. (Not that I'm actually eligible to win any of this stuff anyway, but a new Dell XPS would be sweet.)

Giveaway winners will be notified during the week of December 9, and prizes will hopefully be in winners' hands in time for the holidays. Readers Choice winners will be announced the following week, and the full list of Future Tech Awards winners, including Future Choice, Future 50, and the Tech Hall of Fame, will be honored on January 8 during an awards ceremony at CES 2020.