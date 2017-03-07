Voodoo Vince Remastered is coming to the PC in April

The "quirky puzzle platformer" Voodoo Vince was originally released in 2003 for the Xbox, and an Xbox-exclusive it remained, having never been made compatible with the 360. Last fall, however, Microsoft revealed that a remastered version was being developed by Beep Industries for the Xbox One and PC, and today the studio announced an April 18 launch date and released a new trailer showcasing its work.

Voodoo Vince is a voodoo doll who's become separated from his keeper, Madam Charmaine. His quest to return to her care will take him "through crawfish-laden swamps, haunted graveyards, and the eccentric French Quarter," all of them crawling with enemies. Fortunately, Vince has more than 30 "voodoo attacks" at his disposal, including falling safes, prickly pushpins, and bolts of lightning.

Beep Industries says the gameplay "has been preserved exactly as it was in the original," but with support for 1080p resolution and 60 fps gameplay, and features "select soundtrack updates and remixes" by original composer Steve Kirk. And even though Voodoo Vince probably isn't the best-known Xbox-exclusive game of all time, the announcement of its remastering, and more specifically Xbox boss Phil Spencer's sweet reminiscences about it, were enough to get GamesRadar all choked up. In my book, that makes it worth a little notice. It's not listed on either yet, but Voodoo Vince will be available on Steam and the Windows 10 store.